Weather Alert: Storm to Bring Rain, Snow, Gusty Winds Today into Friday Morning

Good morning. The forecast remains on track for widespread rain this afternoon, changing to snow overnight, with gusty winds developing. Here’s a look at the timeline for the next 24 hours:

It stays dry for the morning commute, with cloudy skies and chilly start. Rain moves in by early to mid-afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the upper 40s to near 50 with light south-southeast winds 5-10 mph.

A chilly, widespread rain is likely for the evening commute with some heavier downpours at times.

Rain will mix with and change to snow after midnight from north to south before winding down by 8-9AM Friday.

Snowfall amounts will range from 1-2″ north of Providence (isolated 3″ possible in interior MA) to a coating to 1″ south of Providence. Most of the accumulations will be confined to non-paved surfaces like the grass and car tops, though some slushy roads are possible in northern RI for the Friday AM commute.

Northeast winds will increase late tonight with gusts 40-45 mph possible late at night into Friday morning. A “Wind Advisory” has been issued for the eastern MA coast only (Plymouth, Cape, Islands) where gusts to 55 mph are possible. It will be unseasonably cold and brisk on Friday before a warm-up begins this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND: Spring Arrives with a Warming Trend

SATURDAY: Spring arrives at 5:37AM EDT with the Vernal Equinox. Dry, sunny and more seasonable…. After a cold start at dawn, high temperatures climb to near 50 by afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, dry. Temperatures falling to near 30 by dawn.

SUNDAY: Nice! Sunny, very mild and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s inland, cooler coast.