Weather Alert: Storm Departs, Spot Shower and Blustery Today

Good morning. What a storm yesterday and last night! Today is a storm clean-up day from the damaging winds and flooding rain. As of this morning, there are still several thousand people without power due to wind gusts that were between 50-65mph in many areas. Block Island had the highest gust in RI, with a 75mph gust recorded in New Shoreham.

In addition to the strong winds, we had some significant street flooding overnight when a line of thunderstorms brought torrential rain and forced the closure of parts of I-195. Rainfall totals topped 3″ in spots!

It’s a much quieter start to the day. The wind advisory has ended and the heavy rain is long gone. That said we’ll still feel some impacts from yesterday’s storm. It will be blustery and mostly cloudy with a few brief showers popping up in spots. Otherwise, it is a very mild start for the first morning of December with temperatures near 60 early today and then cooling into the low to mid 50s this afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusting to 30mph.

Cooler air will continue to flow in this evening and tonight, with clearing skies and breezy winds. Look for late night lows in the mid 30s .

Wednesday will be cool and dry, with slightly below normal temperatures–in the mid 40s. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 10-15 mph.