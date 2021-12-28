Weather Alert: Some Sun this Afternoon; More Light Showers Tonight

Good Morning and Happy Tuesday!

Some spots across our area are waking up to a dusting of snow this morning! Overnight last night and into early this morning we saw a round of showers move through the area dropping some quick flurries and a bit of rain right along the coast.

We’re also dealing with some dense fog and a few lingering showers, so visibility has been pretty poor this morning. Some patchy ice and slippery spots might be a concern for the morning commute as well, so do try to be careful.

This afternoon we’ll see some more sunshine work its way into the area as some weak high pressure builds in from the west.

We won’t stay dry and clear for very long though, as more clouds build in during the evening followed by another round of light showers overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Showers will begin to develop and move into the region after about 8 pm tonight. Conditions will be fairly similar to last night with a wintry mix. Along the coast, we’ll be seeing more rain and as you travel further inland things will transition into snow.

Throughout the overnight hours, snow will transition into rain leading to more of a soggy start to your Wednesday.

The last bit of shower activity will still be moving through the region early Wednesday morning leading to a messy morning commute.

Throughout the day Wednesday, we’ll stay dry but cloudy followed by some rain showers early Thursday morning and into the afternoon.