Good morning. Our next storm system arrives this afternoon, bringing a variety of weather hazards. While initially cold enough to see a few hours of wet snow, a changeover to heavy rain is expected for this evening and tonight, along with strong wind gusts and possible minor river and coastal flooding.

If you’re out and about early today, skies are dry. No issues are expected for this morning’s commute, with increasing clouds and light winds.

WEDNESDAY MORNING 9:00AM

In the afternoon, snow or a wintry mix arrives with an eventual changeover to heavy rain from south to north in the evening. Before the change to rain, some small accumulations are possible.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON 3pm to 4pm

Snowfall accumulations of 1-3″ are expected inland, with areas closer to the coast seeing a coating to 1″ of snow and slush. It will be enough to make for slower, slushy travel heading home from school and work Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Any accumulation gets washed away Wednesday night. Widespread rain, heavy at times, is expected as temperatures soar to near 50. It will be very windy, too, with south-southeast gusts 40-55 mph near the coast. Minor coastal flooding possible at night

WEDNESDAY EVENING 7:00PM

Rain ends early Thursday morning (by 9AM), then clearing and brisk… highs near 50 in the morning and then cooling into the 40s.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS WEDNESDAY EVENING/NIGHT

1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain expected creating localized street and urban flooding