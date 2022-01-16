Severe Weather Alert: Snow Changing to Rain; Damaging Wind Gusts Developing

We’re expecting a stormy Monday morning here in Southern New England with strong, possibly damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Temperatures have been rising overnight as snow moved into the area. After a coating to 1″ fell, the snow is mixing with and changing to rain.

A coating to 1″ of snow fell before the changeover away from the coast. However, the snow is lingering longer in NW RI, where up to 2″ of accumulation is possible. Watch for some slippery roads early this morning before the change to rain. Here’s a check on snowfall amounts from across the region.

Rain is quickly taking over and some of the rain could fall heavily at times with some rumbles of thunder also possible.

Meanwhile, strong winds are also moving through the area. Southeasterly gusts to 65mph are possible, especially near the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts early this morning. There are some indications of wind gusts higher than 70mph at the coast!

Here’s the timeline for the strongest of the winds….between now and 10am, centered around 6am for the strongest of the gusts.

Winds have been gusting anywhere between 40 to 60 mph through about 9 or 10 this morning. A check on the wind gusts so far.

Westerly has gusted to 67 mph! Watching for the potential for more damaging winds through the next several hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the coasts of RI and MA where the strongest winds are expected.

How much rain? It’ll come quick….between 0.75 and 1.5″ are possible. Some localized street flooding possible Monday morning.

By noon, the rain is gone and skies will remain mostly cloudy with gusty winds still around.

Highs Monday will be in the 40s…late morning/mid day before starting to drop in the afternoon.

-Meteorologists Michelle Muscatello and T.J. Del Santo