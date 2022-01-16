Severe Weather Alert: Snow Changing to Rain; Damaging Wind Gusts Developing

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

We’re expecting a stormy Monday morning here in Southern New England with strong, possibly damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Temperatures have been rising overnight as snow moved into the area. After a coating to 1″ fell, the snow is mixing with and changing to rain.

A coating to 1″ of snow fell before the changeover away from the coast. However, the snow is lingering longer in NW RI, where up to 2″ of accumulation is possible. Watch for some slippery roads early this morning before the change to rain. Here’s a check on snowfall amounts from across the region.

Rain is quickly taking over and some of the rain could fall heavily at times with some rumbles of thunder also possible.

Meanwhile, strong winds are also moving through the area. Southeasterly gusts to 65mph are possible, especially near the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts early this morning. There are some indications of wind gusts higher than 70mph at the coast!

Here’s the timeline for the strongest of the winds….between now and 10am, centered around 6am for the strongest of the gusts.

Winds have been gusting anywhere between 40 to 60 mph through about 9 or 10 this morning. A check on the wind gusts so far.

Westerly has gusted to 67 mph! Watching for the potential for more damaging winds through the next several hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the coasts of RI and MA where the strongest winds are expected.

How much rain? It’ll come quick….between 0.75 and 1.5″ are possible. Some localized street flooding possible Monday morning.

By noon, the rain is gone and skies will remain mostly cloudy with gusty winds still around.

Highs Monday will be in the 40s…late morning/mid day before starting to drop in the afternoon.

-Meteorologists Michelle Muscatello and T.J. Del Santo

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Storm Ready Resources

More Storm Ready Resources

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com