Weather Alert: Off/On Snow Continues; Slick Morning Commute

Good morning. It’s slow-going to start the day as additional light snow and freezing drizzle overnight and this morning is leading to slippery roads, especially secondary ones. Most of the snow showers will taper off by mid-morning, and any additional accumulations will be small, with a coating to 1″ possible.

Additional Snowfall through Wednesday Morning

That brings our total accumulations since yesterday up to 2-4″ of snow, with some isolated higher totals.

Skies remain cloudy with lingering flurries and drizzle at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 5-10- mph

It stays mostly cloudy tonight. Additional ocean-effect snow showers possible, mainly in eastern MA. As temperatures cool below freezing, damp surfaces will freeze leading to icy patches. Lows in the upper 20s.

Thursday stays partly to mostly cloudy with light snow showers in the morning. Some clearing in the afternoon with gusty winds developing. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds increasing from the north 15-25 mph with gusts 30-35mph by evening. Temperatures fall rapidly Thursday night with a blast or Arctic air moving in

FRIDAY: A frigid and windy day, with partly cloudy skies and a few snow showers possible, mainly in eastern MA. Highs only near 20, with wind chills below zero in the morning, and only 0-10 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15-25 mph, gusting 30-40 mph at times