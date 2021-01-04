Weather Alert: Snow/Rain Showers End this Morning, Slick Spots Possible on Roads

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. While most of our area is waking up to bare ground, northwest RI has a coating to 1″ of snow on the grass/car tops. Lingering early morning snow/rain showers come to an end by 8AM. Watch for some slick spots early this morning on untreated surfaces, especially north of Providence where temperatures are at/below freezing. Clouds slowing break for some peeks of sun in in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10-15mph, gusts to 20 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

We’ll stay dry this evening and tonight with partly cloudy skies. Late night lows will dip to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday looks dry in RI with more clouds than sun and slightly cooler temperatures. Some light rain/snow showers are possible on Cape Cod.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams