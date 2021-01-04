Weather Alert: Snow/Rain Showers End this Morning, Slick Spots Possible on Roads

Good morning. While most of our area is waking up to bare ground, northwest RI has a coating to 1″ of snow on the grass/car tops. Lingering early morning snow/rain showers come to an end by 8AM. Watch for some slick spots early this morning on untreated surfaces, especially north of Providence where temperatures are at/below freezing. Clouds slowing break for some peeks of sun in in the afternoon. High temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10-15mph, gusts to 20 mph

We’ll stay dry this evening and tonight with partly cloudy skies. Late night lows will dip to the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday looks dry in RI with more clouds than sun and slightly cooler temperatures. Some light rain/snow showers are possible on Cape Cod.