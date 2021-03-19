Weather Alert: Snow/Rain Ends Before Dawn; Windy and Cold Today

Pre-Dawn: Wet snow ends by 7AM with little to no accumulation and wet roadways. Watch for falling temperatures leading to a few slick spots. Lows near 30 by dawn.

TODAY: Cold, dry day with gusty winds and clearing skies. Highs in upper 30s . East-northeast winds 15-20mph with gusts 35-45 mph at the coast in the morning. Diminishing winds in the afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and very cold. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s

THIS WEEKEND: Spring Warmth

SATURDAY: Spring arrives at 5:37AM EDT with the Vernal Equinox. Dry, sunny and more seasonable…. After a cold start at dawn, high temperatures climb to the mid 50s by afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, dry. Temperatures falling to near 30 by dawn.

SUNDAY: Nice! Sunny, very mild and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s inland, cooler coast.

