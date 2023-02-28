Good morning. We remain in a WEATHER ALERT with snow accumulating overnight and continuing to fall through the day. As of 5AM, snowfall totals ranged from around 2″ to 5″ of snow locally, with as much as 4-7″ by the end of the day across most of Rhode Island and northern Bristol County, MA

Farther east, we’re expecting 3-4 inches for southeastern Massachusetts from New Bedford up to Plymouth and just an inch or two on Cape Cod before a change to rain.

Plan on snow and slush-covered roads for the AM commute, especially secondary roads, as light to moderate snow continues to fall before 8AM.

Snow will become much lighter during the afternoon and even mix with some rain showers as temperatures warm to the mid 30s by afternoon. Most of the accumulating snow will be done by late morning, despite light snow continuing through the remainder of the afternoon.

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Providence, Kent and South Counties and a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY southeastern RI and southeastern MA until 7PM today.

Any lingering snow/rain tapers off by 7-9PM this evening with clearing skies and eventually temperatures dropping into the 20s overnight. Watch for slick spots and any snow/slush/water refreezes by dawn.

