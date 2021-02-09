Weather Alert: Snow/Mix Today; Some Accumulations Likely

Good morning. Our next round of wintry weather is on the way for today. It’s certainly not a “big’ storm, but it will bring some accumulating snow and difficult driving conditions to our area today. We’re expecting the highest amounts locally to be well inland, in communities like Foster, Glocester, Burrillville and Cumberland, where as much as 3″ to 5″ is possible. As you get south of Providence, the snow may mix with or change to sleet and rain for a time in the afternoon, holding down accumulations there. One to as much as 3” of snow is expected, with and inch or less at the coast. Here’s a look at forecast accumulations by 8PM this evening.

In response to the wintry weather, and the travel impacts it will cause, northern and western parts of our area are now under a “Winter Weather Advisory” until 10PM. Look for snow to cause slippery roads and reduced visibility during the day, with the highest impact in the afternoon and early evening commute.

Some schools have announced a switch to “distance learning” today, including Providence, Pawtucket and Central Falls. You can get the complete list here.

SNOW STARTS AROUND MID MORNING

While the morning commute starts off cold and dry, we expect light snow to move in between 8AM and 11AM.

By afternoon, steadier snow is expected and this is when the bulk of the accumulations will occur. However, temperatures may warm enough for the snow to mix with or change to sleet and rain near the coast during this time.

We’re most concerned about travel during during the mid to late afternoon–2PM to 6PM. In addition to roads becoming snow-covered and slick, visibility will be reduced. This will have an impact on travel for the end of the school day and the evening commute.

The snow ends from west to east by 6-9PM. Temperatures will drop into the upper ‘teens to low 20s tonight under clearing skies.