Weather Alert: Snow Likely Next 2 Days, Gradual Accumulations

Good morning. Here we go again. Another round of wintry weather will be impacting our area today and Friday. Our forecast looks on track, with steadier snow arriving this afternoon with several inches of snow gradually accumulating of the course of the next two days. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from noon today through Friday evening.

By late Friday, we’re expecting to see 2-day snowfall totals of 3 to 6″. The snow will accumulate very gradually making this snowfall pretty manageable.

We’re beginning the day with cloudy skies with a few flurries early on. Steadier light snow develops in the afternoon and turns steadier through the early evening. Highs in the low 30s. The morning commute looks fine, but the evening commute will have some reduced visibility along with wet and or slushy roads

Snow continues tonight with some sleet mixing in along the coast. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s

Off and on snow and/or a wintry mix will continue on Friday. We’ll be watching for another more moderate burst of snow late Friday or Friday evening. Highs will be in the mid 30s with breezy east-northeast winds. Here’s a look at how we expect the snow to add up over the next 2 days.