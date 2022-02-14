WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory continues until 8AM. Snow tapers off from west to east this morning with snow-covered and slick roads for the AM commute. Snowfall totals from Sunday through this Morning range from 4-9″
TODAY (VALENTINE’S DAY): Early morning snow tapers off from 6-9AM with developing sunshine, cold temperatures and gusty winds. Highs only 20-25. Wind chills 5-10 with northwest gusts 25-35mph in the afternoon.
Hour by Hour: A look at the next hours conditions »
TONIGHT: Cold, brisk, clear and dry… lows 5-10. Wind chills near/below zero at times.
TUESDAY: Moslty sunny, dry and chilly. Highs around 30.
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App