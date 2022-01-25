Weather Alert: Slippery Travel Early; Highs in the 40s this Afternoon

TODAY: Waking up to a coating to 1″ of snow with slippery roads for the early AM commute. A few snow and rain showers linger before 8AM and then dry and turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Milder and breezy. Highs 40-45. Southwest turning west at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much colder, with evening temperatures in the 30s and late night lows 15-20.

WEDNESDAY: Much colder, brisk and dry… highs in the mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Very cold start in the single digits; sunny and dry with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

STORM THREAT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

Latest computer guidance still points to a significant storm off the New England coast Saturday. While a storm is “likely”, the exact location and track is still uncertain, considering we are still 4 days out. Many “moving parts” in the atmosphere have to come together in order for the storm to be all snow. Some of these moving parts we are tracking (jet stream) are as far away as Alaska!

Bottom line….please check back over the next several days as more data comes in. We should start to see a clearer outlook by Wednesday in regards to precipitation type, amounts and location.

Of coarse storm track makes all the difference. Below are potential Saturday storm tracks and the impacts. Option #3 is generally what we call the “bench mark” storm track. Storms that pass a few hundred miles south and east of Nantucket favor the brunt of precipitation staying as all snow (not always, but most of the time) The actual bench mark over the ocean is around Lat 40°North and Long 70°West. A track closer to the coast or even over southern New England would typically draw in enough warm air to see the snow mix or change to sleet or rain.