Weather Alert: Slight Risk for Icy Spots NW RI Early AM, Scattered Showers End by Early Afternoon

Good morning. We’re tracking some scattered showers moving through New England early today. The good news is RI and southeastern MA have temperatures above freezing so it’s mostly light rain showers. We are keeping a close eye on both the pavement and air temperature in NW RI for a slight chance for some slick spots. Right now, we look to be in good shape.

The showers will pick up from a time from late morning into early afternoon, before quickly ending from west to east by 2PM. Less than 1/4″ of rain is expected with sunshine returning by the mid to late afternoon. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 40s early afternoon before turning colder and windier by early evening. Northwest winds will increase to 10-15mph later today with gusts to 30 mph by early evening

Gusty winds, clear skies and colder temperatures will be the theme of this evening and tonight. Lows will drop to 20-25 with northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts 30-35. Wind chills will dip to the ‘teens tonight into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be brisk, cold and dry during the day with highs in the 30s and blustery winds gradually diminishing. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds in the late day and evening ahead of some light snow late Thursday night.

After midnight, snow showers will move through southern New England, before ending early Christmas Eve morning. It’s looking more likely that many of us will begin Christmas eve with a festive coating of snow on the ground. Any accumulations look minor (less than 1″) with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s by afternoon. So most of Christmas Eve day and evening looks dry for travels, church services and last minute errands.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Cloudy and dry the first half of the night.. After midnight, a light wintry mix develops before changing to rain showers. No major travel issues are expected for Santa…just make sure you are sleeping!

CHRISTMAS SATURDAY: Chance of rain and/or a mix of rain and wet snow showers, mostly in the morning… highs in the low 40s