Weather Alert: Slick Start Today; More Snow Tuesday

Good morning. We’re back to dry skies and sunshine today, but watch for lingering slick and snow covered roads following yesterday’s storm. It will be a chilly day, with temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal. Winds will occasionally gust to 20mph this morning before diminishing this afternoon.

HOW MUCH SNOW FELL SUNDAY: Most areas received 5 to 9 inches of snow but parts of northern and western RI saw as much as 10-14 inches.

You can get the complete NWS list here

It remains cold and dry tonight with increasing clouds. Lows drop to 15-20 early in the night and then gradually warm near dawn.

We have a very active weather pattern this week, with our next round of snow Tuesday and the potential for unsettled weather Thursday/Friday.

Tomorrow’s system won’t be a major storm, but most areas will see some small accumulations. We’re thinking an additional 1-3″ of snowfall through the day, with isolated amounts to 4″ in northwest RI.

The snow begins to fall near the end of the AM commute and will continue through much of the day before tapering off in the evening. A mix or change to rain is possible at the coast in the afternoon, so the lowest amounts are expected there. Roads have the potential to become slick.