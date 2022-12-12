Good morning. Southern New England is waking up to the season’s first accumulating snow for many. Early morning reports are indicating 2-4″ for much of RI, including the East Bay and West Bay, with less south and east of Providence.

Snow continues to taper off before dawn today, but watch for untreated roadways to be slick for the AM commute as crews continue to clean up from last night’s snow.

Skies are becoming mostly clear with a colder than normal afternoon expected. Highs only reach the mid to upper 30s with gusty north winds adding to the chilly feel.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

North winds will be sustained around 10-15 mph with gusts to 25mph will keep “wind chills” in the teens this morning and 20s this afternoon.

Skies stay clear tonight with very cold overnight lows expected.