Weather Alert: Sleet/Snow, Icy Conditions this Morning; Dry Weekend

Happy Saturday!

Temperatures have dropped down into the low 20s overnight causing any untreated surfaces to become coated in ice and sleet and a bit of snow. Dangerous travel conditions will last through the morning.

We’re going to start off our day with a few lingering clouds and the chance for some quick flurries, but throughout the afternoon clouds will clear out and we’ll see lots of sunshine.

Despite the sunshine, ice will continue to be a concern throughout the afternoon as daytime highs remain below freezing.

Late this evening and into the overnight hours a few spotty clouds will roll into the region but overall it will be a mostly clear and cold night with lows dropping back down into the single digits. Sunday will also be cold and sunny, by the start of the workweek we’ll start to warm up with highs back up into the 40s.

