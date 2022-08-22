TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with patchy fog, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, especially mid-day and through the afternoon. Some showers could be heavy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds from the east 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, with an isolated shower. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. High 80-85.