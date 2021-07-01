Weather Alert: Showers/T’Storms Likely Today; Heavy Rain Threat

TODAY: Warm and humid, with partly sunny skies early and then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some showers will contain very heavy rain leading to localized street flooding. Highs in the lower to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times, warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with showers continuing off and on through the day. Highs in the low 70s in the morning and then cooling into the 60s in the afternoon

SATURDAY: Unseasonably cold and still unsettled…. with the chance of off and on showers. High only in the mid to upper 60s

SUNDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Partly sunny, a risk for a few afternoon showers, but overall it looks to be a bit drier. Highs in the low to mid 70s

MONDAY: Warmer, partly sunny, mainly dry…. High 81