Weather Alert: Showers/T’Storms Likely Today; Heavy Rain Threat

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Warm and humid, with partly sunny skies early and then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some showers will contain very heavy rain leading to localized street flooding. Highs in the lower to mid 80s inland, upper 70s at the coast.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times, warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with showers continuing off and on through the day. Highs in the low 70s in the morning and then cooling into the 60s in the afternoon

SATURDAY: Unseasonably cold and still unsettled…. with the chance of off and on showers. High only in the mid to upper 60s

SUNDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Partly sunny, a risk for a few afternoon showers, but overall it looks to be a bit drier. Highs in the low to mid 70s

MONDAY: Warmer, partly sunny, mainly dry…. High 81

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/25/21: David Veliz

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams