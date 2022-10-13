Good morning. We are tracking a Weather Alert today, mainly for this evening and tonight with showers during the day turning into a windswept heavy rain after dark.

Mainly dry skies are expected for the morning commute with just an isolated shower. It’s mild and mostly cloudy with showers becoming more numerous during the afternoon.

In addition, south-southeast winds will increase to 15-20mph with gusts to 25-35mph. Temperatures are mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Rain becomes widespread and heavier through the evening. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. South-southeast winds 15-25mph with gusts 30-40mph

Rain becomes widespread and heavy at times by early evening and overnight with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Southerly winds increase to 15-25mph with gusts 30-50 mph. Those winds will likely bring down some leaves and could lead to isolated wind damage. Temperatures stay warm, holding in the 60s.

By Friday morning, the rain will be winding down from west to east with gradual clearing later in the day. Friday evening and night look dry.

RAINFALL FORECAST THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY MORNING

Rainfall totals will range from 1.0-2.5″ with some localized street flooding in heavier downpours and where leaves are clogging storm drains.

WIND GUST FORECAST: THURSDAY EVE. AND NIGHT

Peak south-southeast gusts tonight up to 35-45mph, strongest along the coast.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL LIKELY GET UPGRADED TO GALE WARNING BY EVENING