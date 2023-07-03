A Flood Watch has been issued for Rhode Island and much of southeastern Massachusetts until 2AM Wednesday morning. Showers/storms will bring heavy rainfall this afternoon/evening. Areas outside of the Flood Watch will see heavy rainfall, too.

4TH OF JULY FORECAST

Scattered thunderstorms will be around this afternoon, and some could be strong to severe with strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning. Watch for some ponding on the roadways later today.

Best chance for scattered thunderstorms will be between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Notice how scattered the brighter colors are. An isolated strong storm is possible Tuesday afternoon.

Activity should be making its way through during the later afternoon hours.

Showers and storms make their way south and east closer to dinner time.

Gradual clearing expected later this evening and tonight though remaining muggy and humid.

FIREWORKS FORECAST

Fireworks for Tuesday night are looking good as we should dry out! Skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.