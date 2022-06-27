Good morning. We’re in a “Weather Alert” today for scattered showers, embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms. After a beautiful sunrise, look for increasing clouds and a brief shower this morning. Rain chances go up by afternoon with numerous showers likely, some heavy.

It’s will be humid and breezy with highs 75-80 late morning and then cooling to the low to mid 70s in the rain this afternoon. Winds from the south-southwest at 10-15mph with gusts to 25 mph.

ON THE BAY: It’s going to gusty and unsettled on the water today, with a “Small Craft Advisory” in effect from 6AM until 7PM.

Rainfall will be beneficial for our areas with totals ranging from 1/4″ to up to an inch in heavier downpours and thunderstorms. Impacts will including the potential for brief, localized street flooding.

Most of the showers end between 8pm-10pm with clearing skies and falling humidity overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Once we get through today’s unsettled weather, some beautiful days are on the way for the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies, seasonably warm temperatures and low humidity through Thursday.