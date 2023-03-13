Good morning. A significant, long-duration storm system will impact New England over the next few days, bringing a variety of weather hazards, including:

Heavy rain

Heavy, wet snow accumulations

Strong Winds

Isolated Power Outages

Minor Coastal Flooding/Beach Erosion (eastern MA)

New this morning: A “Winter Storm Warning” has been issued for NW RI where 6″+ of snow accumulations are expected. A “Winter Storm Watch” remains in effect for Kent County, SE Providence County, Bristol County (in RI) and northern Bristol County in MA. A “watch” means the potential for 6″ or more of snow.

A “High Wind Warning” has been issued for far eastern MA for gusts 50-65mph. (Cape, eastern Plymouth, Boston, etc.) No other wind headlines at this time.

It’ll be heavy wet snow, which will cling to trees and power lines. With strong wind gusts, power outages are possible — again, mainly for northwest Rhode Island.

Here’s the timeline…

Today starts out dry and cloudy…

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Rain showers develop during the afternoon, but they won’t be too impactful.

Rainfall will become heavy at times tonight and continue into Tuesday morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5″ is possible.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Strong wind gusts will develop, too. Northeast winds will gust 35-50mph Tuesday afternoon and night.

The rain will switch to snow, and start accumulating especially in northwest Rhode Island Tuesday afternoon. As the storm pulls away and colder air filters in, most areas will see a changeover to snow, with some accumulations, especially inland.

As far as impacts go, we’ll see 1 to 2.5″ of rain which could lead to some localized street flooding. We’ll watch the larger rivers in the area, but they should remain in their banks.

Winds could gust to 50mph from the northeast and north. Those winds, combined with the snow could create power outages.

An early call–is for 6-8″ of snow in northwest RI and as much as 3-6″ across the central part of the state. Please check back for more updates.

