Weather Alert: Scattered Snow Showers Today; Brief Reduced Visibility, Slick Spots Possible

Good morning. We’re tracking an upper-level disturbance that will bring scattered snow showers, flurries and even an isolated snow squall in spots today.

It will also be cooler and mostly cloudy, with a blustery wind developing. Afternoon wind chills in the 20s. Winds W-NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

While not significant, these snow showers may briefly reduce visibility for drivers and lead to a light, but slick coating in spots. Timing will bring them through mostly in the morning to early afternoon. Clouds will break for some peeks of sun by late day.

Colder air will drain in on a gusty northwest wind this evening, with clearing skies and diminishing winds later in the night, it will be one of the coldest nights in January (so far). Look for lows to drop to 17-22

The chilly air sticks around on Thursday, with yet another upper-level disturbance moving overhead. That will keep skies mainly cloudy, and another few flurries are possible later in the day. Highs only in the mid 30s.