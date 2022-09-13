Good morning. It’s a “Weather Alert” day, as we track early morning fog along with developing showers and thunderstorms. it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. If you’re heading to the polls to vote in the Rhode Island primary election today the highest risk of showers and storms will be near the from the mid morning through the mid afternoon (8AM to 2PM).

Strong/severe are storms are possible with damaging winds and small hail. Highs in the mid to upper 70s . South-southeast winds 5-10mph but stronger in any thunderstorms. While the risk is low, we’ll also need to monitor for a brief tornado.

The risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through lunchtime.

It’s looking like there will be a lull in the showers and storms late afternoon and early evening, around the time of the evening commute. Some breaks of sun are possible and it will be warm and humid during this time with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be a chance for an additional isolated shower or thunderstorm between 7-10PM in northwest RI, but most of the area will remain dry.

ON THE BAY: South-southeast winds 5-10mph with higher gusts in any storms. Visibility will be poor in the fog and showers/t’storms. Use caution.

Skies clear tonight with the humidity gradually dropping. Temperatures will start out in the low 70s this evening but cool to the upper 50s to low 60s by dawn.

Wednesday will be sunny, warm and dry with a breezy west winds. Highs approach 80.