Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, T’storms This Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: Patchy fog early. A mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers and t’storms developing in the early afternoon and continuing into the early evening. Not as hot with highs in the lower 80s. North-northeast winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Any early evening showers and thunderstorms will taper off, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the low to mid 60s. North winds 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy start and then partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon and evening… less humid. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph

