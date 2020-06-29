Weather Alert: Scattered Showers, Thunder Again Today

Live Now
TODAY: Patchy morning fog and mist, otherwise very humid with a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and early evening. A bit cooler with highs 75-80. North winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A couple of leftover showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with continued muggy conditions.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/t’storms during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/t’storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

