1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Perspectives on Race
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Alert: Scattered Downpours, Strong T’Storms Again Today

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. Another round of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms is likely in the afternoon and early evening. Mainly away from the coast…Some isolated storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds turning south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Any evening showers and thunderstorms taper off. It will be mild and humid with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Warmer, humid, partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com