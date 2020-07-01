Weather Alert: Scattered Downpours, Strong T’Storms Again Today

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. Another round of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms is likely in the afternoon and early evening. Mainly away from the coast…Some isolated storms may be strong with hail and gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds turning south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Any evening showers and thunderstorms taper off. It will be mild and humid with areas of fog developing. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Warmer, humid, partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.