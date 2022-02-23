Good morning. We’re tracking huge weather changes between now and Friday. Going from near-record warmth this afternoon to a winter storm with accumulating snow and sleet tomorrow night and Friday.

New this morning: ahead of the wintry weather a “Winter Storm Watch” has been issued for most of southern New England, due to the potential for more than 6″ of snow and the likelihood of significant travel impacts.

Before we focus in on our next winter storm, we have a chance at breaking the record high temperature today. The record to beat is 66 degrees from 2017.

Temperatures are already in the 50s for most areas early this morning, and as clouds gradual clear in the early afternoon, temperatures will soar. We’re expecting mid-60s inland and upper 50s at the coast with southwest winds 10-20 mph.

Late in the day, winds will turn to the northwest behind a strong cold front. Temperatures will start to tumble behind the front, with much colder air coming in on a gusty wind this evening and tonight. Late night lows will fall to the mid 20s by dawn under partly cloudy skies.

WINTER RETURNS BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

Our next weather system arrives late Thursday Night (after midnight) and lasts through much of Friday. It’s cold for period of accumulating snow that will extend into the Friday morning commute.

Snow looks to eventually mix with or change to sleet south of Providence late morning and afternoon, but it may stay mostly snow in northern RI;

Roads are expected to become slippery by the Friday morning commute with the “potential” for several inches of snow and sleet. Travel impacts are likely for all of New England into, at least, Friday afternoon. The morning commute will be very slow. Please stay tuned for updates. At this point there is the potential for 3-6″ of snow with locally higher amounts in far northern Rhode Island. The exact amounts will hinge on how quickly snow mixes with or changes to sleet and icy rain. Please check back for updates.