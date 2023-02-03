Good Morning. The coldest air since 2016 is moving into New England, bringing record low temperatures tonight and early Saturday.

An arctic cold front is passing through early this morning, with a very brief snow shower or snow squall possible. Behind the front temperatures rapidly drop into the ‘teens and low-20s by 8AM Temperatures will continue to fall all day and night along with increasing winds.

Gusts of 40-45 mph expected, combined with exceptionally cold air, will produce wind chills well below zero. The core of the cold will occur from late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Winds chills will plummet to 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO Friday night. A “Wind Chill Warning” is in effect from 10AM today through 10 AM Saturday. Take precautions to stay safe in the cold.

Frigid air will continue into Saturday but the gusty winds will diminish by afternoon.

A huge “temperature rebound” will occur by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise into

the 40s. In fact the 40+ degree temperatures will extend through most of next week. BOTTOM LINE: This frigid air mass will be intense, but brief (2 days)

GALE WARNING AND “FREEZING SPRAY” ADVISORY

A Freezing Spray Warning. for the bays and offshore waters Friday and Saturday. A rapid accumulation of ice on vessels and boats is possible