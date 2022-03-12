We’re starting off the day with low clouds, fog, light rain showers, and drizzle. Later this afternoon we’re tracking some sleet and snow showers and some very strong wind gusts.

A wind advisory has been issued for portions of Connecticut and Massachusetts as well as the Cape and Islands. Those Advisories go into effect later this afternoon and continue into tomorrow as we see the potential for 35-40mph wind gusts.

Overnight temperatures rose into the 40s so we’re starting off the day with our warmest temperatures and then gradually cooling down throughout the second half of the day.

Widespread rain is moving in this morning and will stick around into the early afternoon before changing to a brief period of sleet and snow by mid to late afternoon.

Poor visibility is a concern not only to start the day but throughout the day as we see heavy rain, sleet, and snow move into our area.

Light morning showers and drizzle will give way to heavier rain throughout the morning.

During the later half of this morning and into the start of the afternoon we’ll continue to see rain rates increase as heavy rain moves across our area.

Afternoon rain will begin to push off to the east as a cold front marches towards our area and we’ll see a quick transition from rain to sleet and then snow.

The time frame for snow is small, only from about 2-6 pm, and snow showers will be scattered at times. Overall most areas will be dealing with just a quick dusting with not much in the way of accumulation.

Later this evening showers clear out, but the active weather is not over with.

As a cold front marches away from our region clouds will clear out, cold air will sink down over our area and wind speeds will ramp up.

Sustained wind speeds will be between 15-25mph gusting upwards of 35-40mph. Strong wind gusts stick around through the overnight hours into Sunday leading to a blustery, cold but sunny second half of the weekend.