Weather Alert: Rainy Morning; Frigid Winds Tonight

Good morning and welcome to the first day of “Meteorological Spring”. It’s a soggy start to March with widespread rain showers for the morning commute. While it’s a mild morning, the rain may slow things day for the AM drive, so allow a little extra time to get into work and school.

Showers linger into the early afternoon before ending between 12PM and 2PM. Generally .20 to .50″ of rain is expected. Slow clearing is anticipated late day with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A strong, arctic cold front will push through tonight, bring the risk of an isolated snow shower or snow squall, then winds pick up and temperatures plummet into the teens by Tuesday morning.

Northwest winds of 15 to 25mph could gust to 50mph Monday night and Tuesday morning, possibly leading to some isolated power outages and wind damage.

Bundle up the kids at the bus stop Tuesday morning! Wind chills will be around zero in the morning without too much of a recovery through the day. Skies will be dry and sunny, but afternoon highs will struggle to hit the freezing mark and wind chills will be in the ‘teens.