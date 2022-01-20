Weather Alert: Rain to Wet Snow this Morning; Minor Accumulations Expected

TODAY: Early morning rain changing to wet snow, then ending by early afternoon. Accumulations will be minor, ranging from a coating to 2″.

Initially the snow will melt on the roads with temperatures still above freezing. By late morning, roads may begin to become slushy as temperatures gradually fall.

Snow ends by 1PM in most areas with a mostly cloudy and drier finish to the day.

Dry skies and falling temperatures are expected for the evening commute.

Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 20-25 by evening

Skies turn partly cloudy tonight with gusty winds ushering sharply colder air. Lows drop to 7-12 by dawn Friday. Watch for icy side roads, parking lots and walkways as wet surfaces will re-freeze. Wind chills will dip to 0 to -5 by dawn, with north gusts 20-30mph.

We end the work week with a frigid Friday. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected, with dry skies and a blustery wind. Afternoon highs only 20-25 with wind chills below zero during the morning. Winds from the north-northeast 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cold and dry… lows 5-10 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Off-Shore Storm Looks Like a “Miss”

SATURDAY: Keeping an eye on an offshore storm. Latest data continues to point to a track too far south for any significant impact locally. Partly cloudy, cold and dry for most, with a chance of light snow on Cape and the islands. Rest of the area stays cold and dry. Highs near 27

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, mid 30s