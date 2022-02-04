Weather Alert: Rain to Ice Today; Slick Travel Expected

Good morning, while it’s been a rainy and mild night, temperatures will rapidly drop this morning and early afternoon leading to a change to freezing rain and sleet with slick and icy roads.

Here’s a look at the expected timing for the change from rain to freezing rain.

In response a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for our area from this morning until 7PM this evening.

Rain will change to freezing rain from south to north as temperatures drop through the 40s and 30s this morning.

Freezing rain is especially dangerous for travel, as it coats surfaces in an icy glaze. With the rain this morning, it will be difficult to effectively treat the roads ahead of time. With a “Flash Freeze” possible, roads could become dangerously slick very quickly.

As temperatures continue to cool this afternoon, freezing rain will change to sleet (ice pellets).

Ice could accumulate 0.10″ to 0.25″ with up to 1″ of sleet. North winds 5-10 mph.

The sleet could briefly end with some light snow showers this evening before drier air moves in overnight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper ‘teens by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Cold and Dry

Cold air settles in for the weekend, with highs in the 20s. Brisk winds on Saturday will make for wind chills in the ‘teens in the afternoon.