Weather Alert: Rain tapers to Showers, Cool and Unsettled Next Few Days

TODAY: Widespread rain this morning will taper to lingering showers. Cloudy and much cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 this morning and then falling to the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Northeast winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, damp and cool with lingering showers…. lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Unseasonably cold and still unsettled…. mostly cloudy with off and on showers. High only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots. Quite cool with lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Intervals of clouds and some breaks of sun… still the risk for a few showers, but overall it looks to be a bit drier. Highs near 70

MONDAY: Warmer, mostly sunny, mainly dry…. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

