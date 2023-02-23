Good morning. It’s a raw and damp day with a chilly rain tapering to lingering mist and drizzle by the end of the morning commute and more icing concerns this afternoon and evening.

While most roads are just “wet”, areas northwest of I-295 (Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, Coventry) remain near/below freezing with the risk of icy spots.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for central and northern parts of southern New England this afternoon through late tonight, as lingering drizzle combined with falling temperatures will lead to more icing.

Temperatures drop back to near/below freezing later in the day, leading to a renewed risk of icy roads in central and especially northern suburbs as untreated wet surfaces will freeze. Wet untreated surfaces will become icy. Caution traveling!

A few more showers and drizzle are possible early tonight with lingering ice concerns.

Late at night, temperatures gradually rise as skies start to clear.

Drier weather is back for Friday but it will be windy and turning colder with temperatures falling into the 20s by late afternoon/evening.