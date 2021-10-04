Weather Alert: Rain, Some Heavy Today

TODAY: Rain heavy at times during the morning commute, and then cloudy with lingering showers and drizzle throughout the day. Cool with temperatures hovering between 60-64. East winds 5-10mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain likely, heavy at times. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Lows 55-60.

TUESDAY: Cool with leftover showers and drizzle during the morning and then cloudy and dreary but drier in the afternoon. North-northeast winds 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 60s.