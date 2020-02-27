Weather Alert: Rain Moves Out This Morning, Gusty Winds Develop

It’s a rainy start to Thursday morning. The good news is, it won’t last all day. After downpours overnight many areas have seen more than 1/2″ of rain. After 7AM the rain will be winding down with skies clearing by late morning.

The next concern will be for some gusty winds. The strongest gusts will be along the Cape and just off-shore, including the islands. Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are under “Wind Advisories” until Friday morning with the potential for a few gusts 45-50 mph.

The strongest gusts will be from late morning through this afternoon. On the mainland, with gusts 30-40 mph are likely, especially at the coast.

Those winds will be transporting in colder air. We’ll still hit highs near 50, but temperatures will be cooling through the 40s this afternoon and a stretch of below-normal temperatures will follow for Friday and the weekend.

Wind chills will be in the ‘teens early Friday and in the 20s in the afternoon and gusts to 30 mph make for a cool late-February day.

Breezy winds on Saturday will add to the chilly feel, but overall it will be a nice winter weekend ahead.