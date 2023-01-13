Good morning. It’s a stormy start to the day, which could slow travel for the AM commute. Gusty winds, downpours and isolated thunderstorms are likely, with the heaviest of the rain focused east of I-95. Watch for ponding on the roads.

Southerly wind gusts 40-45 mph are possible this morning in southeastern communities (Newport, New Bedford, Fall River, Cape Cod, etc), where a “Wind Advisory” continues through the morning.

It’s also unseasonably warm, with temperatures pushing close to 60 this morning.

It stays mild and cloudy through the day, with most of the rain pushing east by the end of the morning. Winds will also quickly diminish by mid/late morning.

So a drier 2nd half of the day, despite the risk for an isolated shower.

THIS WEEKEND: Cooler, Watching Off-Shore Storm for Sunday

Temperatures cool back to more seasonable highs for the weekend. The frontal system impacting us on Friday will stall off-shore, keeping some extra clouds and blustery winds around. In addition, we’re going to be keeping a close eye on the forecast for Sunday as an off-shore storm passes by. Depending on the track, eastern New England could get clipped with some rain or snow on Sunday. Right now any rain or snow showers in RI look light.