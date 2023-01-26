Good morning. Another soaking rain and wind event is winding down. Peak gusts overnight were 40-55 mph, with only isolated wind damage reported.

Rainfall totals climbed to 1″ to 2″, leading to localized street and poor drainage flooding.

The last of the widespread rain moves out by 8AM, followed by a partial sun. Temperatures soared into the 50s overnight, but a cold front is pushing through this morning, and it will gradually bring back cooler air, with temperatures falling through the 40s under a gusty west wind.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

While it won’t be AS windy as last night, we’re still expecting to see some gusts top 30mph this afternoon. The strongest winds will be along the coast.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

After the rain ends this morning, excessive runoff will flow into our local creeks, streams and rivers. In the wake of last nights downpours, and above normal rainfall in December and January, we’re anticipating minor river flooding the next few days. Right now, rivers are forecast to crest tomorrow and gradually fall below flood stage on Saturday.

Skies will continue to clear and winds will diminish tonight. Look for lows to fall to 25-30 by dawn.

A quiet weather day is lined up for Friday, with lighter winds and mostly sunny skies.