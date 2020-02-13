Weather Alert: Rain Continues, Watch for Slick Spots NW RI Early This Morning

Live Now
The brief wintry mix has changed to rain, which will continue to fall, heavy at times early this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain possible in far NW RI, but most roadways are just “wet”. In fact, the biggest issue for the AM commute will likely be ponding and/or localized street flooding from heavier rain. It’s a cold, raw start with temperatures in the mid 30s.

The National Weather Service has continues the “Winter Weather Advisory for NW RI until 9AM. We did see a small slushy accumulation on grass and car tops, but roadways remained wet. As the morning goes on and temperatures gradually warm the threat of any freezing rain will end.

Rain will continue most of the day before tapering off by sunset. Expect around 1/2″ of rain before the day is done. As skies clear this evening and tonight, temperatures will start to drop.

LOOKING AHEAD:

We’ll get a shot of cold air that will bring below normal temperatures on Friday and Saturday. With gusty winds, it will make for a frigid feel Friday night and Saturday morning.

However, as we’ve experienced so much this winter, the cold air doesn’t last long. Temperatures will be back above normal by Sunday and on Presidents’ Day. It looks like a storm-free weekend, too.

