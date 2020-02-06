Live Now
WEATHER ALERT: Rain & areas of freezing rain for the morning commute

Good morning, we are waking up to damp conditions this Thursday morning across Southern New England. Normally, this wouldn’t be an issue, but, with temperatures across the low 30s, we are expecting areas of icy travel.

A Winter Weather Advisory does remain in effect until 1-o-clock this afternoon. The greatest threat, the icing on roadways, making for slow and slick travel [particually northwest].

Later this afternoon temperatures will rise back into the upper 30s, at the same time sleet/freezing rain will turn to isolated plain rain under mostly cloudy skies.

Another batch of moderate to heavy rain is anticipated for Thursday night, spilling over to the Friday morning commute. Rainfall totals will likely reach 0.75″-1.25″ with locally higher amounts along the immediate coastline.

Flooding isn’t a huge concern, area rivers will be able to handle the incoming rainfall. Some minor street and urban flooding possible due to poor drainage and clogged storm drains.

We are drying out for much of the weekend as an area of high-pressure moves south of Canada. This will bring some cooler than average temperatures, under partial sunshine.

The week ahead looks to bring more unsettled weather back to Southern New England.

