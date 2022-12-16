Grab the umbrella and hold on tight to it. A storm will move slowly towards the southern New England coast today and tonight. The lack of cold air means all RAIN (no snow) for Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts, but a lot of it.

Along with the rain, a WIND ADVISORY has been issued for coastal communities. This is in effect from 7 AM until 10 PM today. East winds could gust to 40-50 mph leading to “isolated” wind damage and power outages. Be sure to secure any outdoor holiday decorations.

Rain will be fairly widespread from start to finish today, so slow travel is expected along with localized flooding for both commutes.

Temperatures will slowly climb through the day, into the mid 40s this afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals will range from 1″ to 2″ from this storm.

Lingering rain and gusty winds continue on Friday night. After midnight, rain showers will mix with and change to wet snow showers ending just before dawn Saturday.

While no accumulating snow is expected locally, higher elevations of western and northern New England will see some significant snowfall. Some areas could pick up as much as 12-18″ of snow.

Vermont, western MA and much of New Hampshire and Maine are under Winter Storm Warnings through Saturday morning. If you are traveling north and west today, expect significant impacts. The snow will be heavy and wet and could also lead to some power outages.

THIS WEEKEND: Drier, Blustery, Cool

The weekend is, overall, dry and blustery. Any lingering snow showers in eastern MA early Saturday morning will give way to partial sun. West winds will still gust to 25 mph adding to a chilly feel. Sunday is still brisk with mostly sunny skies and colder highs in the 30s.