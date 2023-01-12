Good morning. We’re back in a “Weather Alert” as we track a period of rain and wind for tonight and early Friday morning.

Ahead of the main batch of rain, we’ll see cloudy skies today along with a few sprinkles and flurries this morning. Additional light showers and drizzle this afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly climb into the 40s this afternoon with southeast winds turning breezy by late day and evening.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Steadier, heavier rain and gusty winds move in tonight. Temperatures continue to rise through the 40s in the evening and eventually 50s after midnight.

South-southeast wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are possible AFTER midnight thru dawn Friday

Strong wind gusts at dawn will quickly diminish. Rain in the early morning also winds down by early afternoon, but the stormy start could lead to a slow AM commute.

It will be unseasonably warm through the day, reaching the mid 50s. Much colder air and clearing skies are expected Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND: Cooler, Mostly Dry, Blustery

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Temperatures cool back to more seasonable highs for the weekend. The storm system impacting us on Friday will stall off-shore, keeping some extra clouds and blustery winds around. In addition, eastern MA could get clipped by a few sprinkles or flurries at times.