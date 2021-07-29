Weather Alert: Possible Severe Storms This Evening and Tonight

Good morning. It’s a comfortable start to the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s at dawn. Clouds will thicken by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening (mainly after 5PM). It turns breezy with winds from the south 10-20 mph by afternoon.

AT THE BEACH: Increasing clouds, turning breezy with a chance of showers at the end of the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday starts off with partial sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. Winds will increase, too, with breezy south winds 10-20 mph.

We’ll be monitoring for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, but it stays mainly dry before 5 PM.

Rain and t’storm chances continue to increase heading through the evening and night, with downpours and possible strong or severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts is the primary concern with any storms; however, there’s also a low risk for isolated tornadoes.

Downpours continue late into the night, but it will be drier by early Friday morning.

Clouds clear out, winds increase and the humidity drops during the day on Friday. Highs will be a bit warmer in the low 80s. There’s a slight chance for a brief, isolated shower Friday afternoon, but most of the area remains dry. It will be cool and comfortable Friday night with lows in the 50s.

