Good morning. Ready or not, we’ve got the makings of a heat wave beginning in southern New England. It’s the first time this summer than we’re expecting a stretch of days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees for many areas. Right now, we’re expecting the hot temperatures to last through the upcoming weekend. A heat wave, by the wave, is defined as three consecutive days at 90 or higher.

When it gets this hot, it’s not just the temperatures, but the combination of the temperatures and humidity that you need to prepare for. That’s the heat index, and boy will it soar the next few days, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday with “feel like” temperatures nearing 100.

In advance of the near 100 degree heat index on Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a “heat advisory” for most of our area from 11AM until 8PM.

As for today, the last of the clouds from yesterday’s frontal system clear out early this morning , with temperatures soaring into the low 90s inland under mostly sunny skies. West winds will remain breezy today, with gusts 20-25mph.

The humidity will be down slightly compared to yesterday, but will still be humid enough to make for an uncomfortably hot afternoon.

Meanwhile, at the beach, temperatures will reach the mid 80s. There is a moderate risk for rip currents, so please use caution in the water.

Warm and humid evenings and nights are expected this week, with lows tonight staying in the 70s.