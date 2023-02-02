The coldest air in nearly 7 years is still slated to move into New England tomorrow and Saturday. New This Morning a “Wind Chill Warning” has been issued for 10AM Friday through 10AM Saturday. Bitterly cold air combined with strong winds will create wind chills down to -20 to -30 especially Friday Evening through early Saturday morning.

Today will be a pleasant and dry day, with partial sun at dawn giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the upper 30s. Southwest winds will be light in the morning and then increase to 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be dry, but an Arctic front will be arriving just before dawn Friday….the cold air behind that front rushes in on Friday and temperatures will be plummeting all day.

****DANGEROUS COLD FRIDAY AND SATURDAY****

WIND GUSTS FRIDAY EVENING 6:00PM

Northwest winds gusting 30-35 mph with isolated 40mph gusts. These winds will coincide with very cold air creating dangerous wind chills

FRIDAY 7:00AM WIND CHILL

FRIDAY 5:00PM WIND CHILL

FRIDAY 10:00PM WIND CHILL

SATURDAY 7:00AM WIND CHILL

It will be dry on Saturday, but with diminishing winds and very cold. Daytime highs will be in the teens and wind chills will likely stay below zero for much of the day.