Good Friday morning everyone!

**Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts**

We have another morning of some patchy dense fog, although not as widespread as Thursday.

Give yourself a little extra time when heading out on the roads. Visibility may be lower in spots.

Fog is expected to lift once again by mid-morning but lots of clouds will stick around.

A few breaks of sun are possible this afternoon, and maybe even a spot shower, otherwise it remains mostly cloudy and muggy.

Shower chances increase for tonight, especially later on with more areas of fog developing.

Saturday will bring scattered showers and downpours but it doesn’t look to be a total washout.

In fact, some of the heaviest rainfall totals may fall to the west and east of Southern New England.

Tropical Storm Philippe will pass to the east of Southern New England on Saturday.

The storm tracks into the Gulf of Maine and brings heavy rain and gusty winds to Maine and parts of Atlantic Canada.

Cooler, drier, and windy for Sunday into Monday as our storm system pulls away.