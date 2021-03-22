Weather Alert: Patchy Dense Fog Early AM; Becoming Sunny and Mild

Good morning. We have more nice weather ahead for the next few days. That said, some areas are waking up to very dense fog. The fog is patchy, but when you encounter it you’ll find visibility below 1/4 mile at times, leading to difficult travel conditions. Plan on gradual improvements after sunrise, with clear skies expected by mid-morning.

This afternoon will feature tons of sun again with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s inland, cooler at the coast with an onshore wind.

Looking ahead, we’ve got above average temperatures through the week. We’ll have a chance for a few showers Wednesday night and again on Friday.

