Weather Alert: Passing Showers, Isolated Strong T’Storm Today

It’s a beautiful, sun-filled morning, but it won’t last all day. In fact, we’re looking at a few passing showers beginning from late this morning and lasting into the evening. We’re also concerned about isolated thunderstorms late day, mainly north and west of Providence. In between any showers expect partly sunny skies, breezy south-southwest winds and temperatures in the low 60s. That’s still cooler than normal for mid-May.

The Storm Prediction Center has put all of Southern New England under a “Marginal Risk” of severe storms today. Any storms that develop could contain localized strong wind gusts and hail.

With a south-southwest wind, the best chance for storms (especially strong to severe storms) will be away from the influence of the cooler ocean waters.

Showers and storms will diminish by sunset, with clearing skies overnight.

Expect dry skies and cooler than normal temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs 55-60 degrees. There are signs of a significant warm-up by the end of the week.